Free Drive-Through Testing for COVID-19 on October 22

The Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the City of Tomah again to host a community drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Highway Shop, located at 1721 Winnebago Ave in Tomah.

This site, which will be offering a nasal swab test, is open to anyone age 5 years and older and individuals do not need to have symptoms to get tested. No antibody testing will be completed at this time.

Note that lines may become long and attendees will need to remain in their vehicles and are advised to bring a book or other in-car entertainment.

Individuals can pre-register the day of the event or register in their cars while they wait. Please visit www.register.covidconnect.wi.gov to register.

Each person must register individually, but can use the same email address to register other family members. One QR code will be emailed for every person registered, even if the same email address is used. Please have the QR code ready when at the testing site as staff will need to see it twice.

If individuals don’t register online, they will still be tested as staff will be available to register attendees. No identification is necessary, however, attendees will need to provide their name, birthday, address, phone number, race, ethnicity and gender; by asking for race, ethnicity and gender staff can better identify possible disparities.

Individuals do not need to be a Monroe County resident to get tested and Spanish interpreters will be available.

Additional guidance including a traffic entry point map will be added as it is available. Additional information will be on MCHD’s Facebook page and website at http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19