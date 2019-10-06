Free foot care clinic offered June 25

Monroe County senior residents can receive complimentary foot care during a one-day foot care clinic June 25 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Tomah Memorial Hospital. The clinic – titled, ‘Sole Providers’ will be conducted by Viterbo graduate nurses who will trim, cut, and clip nails, corns, and calluses using state-of-the-art equipment.

“By providing comprehensive nail and foot care, we can prevent a lot of the complications that plague older adults and those with chronic diseases,” said Mary Ellen Stolder, Viterbo University graduate nursing program director.

The clinic is supported by Viterbo University and the Tomah Memorial Hospital Foundation, which contributed $2,500 toward the event earlier this year. “We are thrilled to be the recipient of this generosity from the Tomah Memorial Foundation,” added Stolder. “This is a first for Monroe County and this is the first time that we have been a beneficiary of a grant to put this program together and I commend the foundation for their foresight.”

According to Stolder, Monroe County is home to more than 7,000 adults over the age of 65, and foot problems affect 75 percent of those adults.

“Foot care is not typically provided with Medicare funding and if they have to make tradeoffs, foot care is one consideration that they will eliminate,” she explained. “This will be a service that I anticipate will be very well received within the community and reduce the number of complications that older adults suffer from foot care and also provide a teaching moment for our graduate nursing students.”

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) screening will also be available. There is no charge for the clinic, but appointments are required by calling (608)374-6617.