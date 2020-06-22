Free presentation on Amish Thursday

Monroe County’s Amish community will be the topic of a presentation this coming Thursday at the Sparta Best Western Hotel meeting room. Kathy Kuderer will be giving the presentation from 6 to 7 p.m.

The program was originally scheduled at the Sparta Barney Community Center but had to be moved after the city closed its facilities. It will cover the history, traditions and customs of the Old-Order Amish community in the Cashton Area and will include a question-and-answer period.

Monroe and Vernon counties are home to the largest Amish community in Wisconsin, with about 350 families and 3,000 individuals comprising it.

Kuderer has spent most of her life building a relationship with the Amish. She grew up a neighbor to the horse-drawn community since they first began arriving in the area in 1966. Kuderer opened the business Down a Country Road 26 years ago on the farm where she and her husband live two miles east of Cashton on Hwy. 33.

The business consists of six separate shops which, among other things, sell Amish goods. Kuderer also gives guided tours of the Amish community and has conducted over 2,000 of them since beginning her business. This year she had to create self-guided tours because of the COVID virus.

She has penned two books about Amish, "Down A Country Road with the Amish" and "Walking Away ~ From Amish to English”.

The presentation is free to the public but Kuderer is asking those wishing to attend to RSVP, since the audience has to be limited to 40 people to conform to social distancing guidelines. To RSVP call or text (608) 343-2971. There will be door prizes at the event.

If there is enough interest, Kuderer is considering putting on a second presentation from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is being funded through a Sparta Chamber of Commerce Opportunity Grant Kuderer was awarded to help stimulate business after the state shut down in March due to the pandemic. She has been a member of the Sparta Chamber for 26 years.

Kuderer said interest in the Amish draws in hundreds of tourists each year who spend money at hotels, restaurants and businesses.

“I believe very strongly that the Amish community is a very integral part of our economy in Monroe County,” she said.