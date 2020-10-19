Free visitor’s guide in today’s edition

The Monroe County Herald in conjunction with the Monroe County Economic Development & Tourism Committee is distributing copies of the Monroe County Go 2020 Visitors Guide.

The 56-page magazine can be found as a supplement inside this edition of the newspaper. While it is a little out of date, it still provides great information on the area’s attractions, businesses, entertainment and recreational opportunities.

The guide is published and distributed by Evans Print & Media, the parent company of the Monroe County Herald. It is a free publication placed in areas around Wisconsin, including kiosks in the state’s rest areas and parks along with businesses and other prominent locations frequented by tourists.

With the decline in tourism due to COVID-19, fewer of the magazines were distributed this year. Inserting them in the newspaper is an effort by the Herald and Monroe County Economic Development and Tourism Committee to promote buying local.

The magazines is filled with recreational ideas for staycations and activities for getting the family out of the house for a day or weekend. While some of the activities have been cancelled and some advertisements are out of date, there are still many things in the guide that readers will find of interest.

“It’s a great looking magazine with plenty of information and ideas for those looking for recreational opportunities and fun activities close to home,” said Greg Evans, owner of Evans Print & Media and publisher of the Herald. “With everyone stuck close to home these days, the Go Monroe County Visitors Guide is a great reference for finding ways to get out and support local businesses.”