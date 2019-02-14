Freedom Honor Flight announces 2019 flights

Freedom Honor Flight, the La Crosse-based hub of the national Honor Flight program for veterans, announced its 2019 flight schedule Tuesday.

The spring flight is scheduled for May 18. The fall flight is set for September 14.

Veterans on the May 18 flight will be notified in March. Veterans are selected in order of application, though World War II and Korean War veterans have priority status.

With two flights planned for 2019, Freedom Honor Flight expects to be able to serve all the World War II and Korean War veterans currently on the waiting list. The current list numbers one World War II veteran, 25 Korean War veterans, 572 Vietnam War veterans and 78 other veterans.

The group encourages any World War II or Korean veteran who is interested to apply. Physicians and paramedics accompanying each flight help with oxygen, medication and personal needs, enabling those with chronic health problems or disabilities to attend. Guardians assigned to each veteran provide additional assistance.

Applications are available online at www.freedomhonorflight.org .

Since its founding as the first Wisconsin honor flight hub, the organization has flown 1,127 World War II veterans, 791 Korean War veterans and 87 Vietnam War veterans to Washington, DC, to see their memorials. In 2018, the group reached the 2,000 mark with a total of 2,005 veterans served.