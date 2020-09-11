Freeze Fest plans start with button design contest

Organizers of Tomah's Freeze Fest certainly understand the last thing folks are thinking about are cold weather activities with the recent string of 70 degree days.

But Wisconsin residents are also fully aware 70 degree days are short lived and winter events are around the corner. Tomah Rotary's/Tomah Parks and Recreation Department Freeze Fest is one of those events. To help kick off planning for Freeze Fest, event organizers are asking youth to get involved with the button design. There are three age categories, 8-years and under, 9-12 years and 13-17-years-old. One winner from each category will receive a plaque. The overall winner receives a plaque T-shirt and their button will be the visual representative of Freeze Fest and included on event brochures.

The button must have a winter theme (no Santa Claus or Christmas trees), but an overall seasonal them. Snowmen are allowed. Button design entries must stay within a circle that is provided on entry applications. The deadline to submit is Monday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. Entries can be submitted to Tomah Parks and Recreation Dept., Attn: button design contest, 819 Superior Ave., Tomah, 54660.