Funeral homes facing challenges

With Gov. Tony Evers’ policy of keeping crowds to under 10 people, funeral homes are facing a challenging time in trying to help families say goodbye to their loved ones.

“For anybody in the funeral business, we’re kind of in a tough position,” said Jeff Schanhofer, owner of Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home in Sparta. “It’s tough to tell families you can’t do anything but that’s what you have to do.”

Funerals and visitations have been put on hold for the time being. Many have opted for cremation with a memorial service delayed until things are back to normal. There aren’t many options out there, as Schanhofer points out.

One place where funeral directors are finding a little leeway is at the graveside, where there is no limit on the number of people who can attend as long as there is plenty of room for social distancing.

Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton had a funeral last week (see related story) where family and friends lined the streets of Cashton to say farewell to Lester “Slim” Johnson. The funeral procession included a parade of draft horses and wagons and dozens of mourners attended the graveside service.

While it worked in that instance, it’s not always an option, and families have to make some tough decisions. Schanhofer recalls how his predecessor, Kent Miller, would tell him, “funeral directors don’t say no. Whatever the family wants, we do.”

That was before the COVID-19 crisis. “Now we’re in kind of a situation where we don’t have really any control over that,” said Schanhofer. “We’re limited in what we can do.”

The other service of funeral homes is picking up the bodies of the deceased, which is a big part of why they are considered an essential service. So, when they are faced with staff who have been exposed to the virus, it could be devastating.

“My main concern is I have two other funeral directors and if all of us get sick, then we’ll have some problems here, but so far so good,” said Schanhofer.

He has been in touch with other area funeral homes, and they will be helping each other out if it comes to that. “We’ll lean on each other if we need to. It’s difficult for everybody.”

Schanhofer said he feels for families who have loved ones in nursing homes who are dying or have died, and how that affects the way families have to say goodbye.

For the funeral directors, they have to have their temperatures taken and wear gowns and masks to do removals from nursing homes.

Schanhofer said it’s a difficult time for families, especially since no one knows what new restrictions will be in place from day to day, but he’s certain funeral homes will do what they can to accommodate them.