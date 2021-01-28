Gage Bath is Kiwanis Student of the Month
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 10:37am admin1
Sparta High School Senior Gage Bath, chosen by SHS faculty as the Sparta Kiwanis Club December Student of the Month, already knows what he will do upon graduation.
