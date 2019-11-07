Sunday, July 14, 2019
Home / News / Gallup, Knoepker earn MCAREA scholarships
Pictured from left are Jeanette Brownell (MCAREA treasurer), scholarship winner Sierra Gallup, and Jane Schave (MCAREA Scholarship Chair). Contributed photo

Gallup, Knoepker earn MCAREA scholarships

Thu, 07/11/2019 - 10:16am admin1

The Monroe County Area Retired Educators’ Association (MCAREA) awarded its 2019 MCAREA Scholarships to Sierra Gallup of Sparta and Alex Knoepker of Warrens.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here