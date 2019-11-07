Gallup, Knoepker earn MCAREA scholarships
The Monroe County Area Retired Educators’ Association (MCAREA) awarded its 2019 MCAREA Scholarships to Sierra Gallup of Sparta and Alex Knoepker of Warrens.
