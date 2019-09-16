Gas line purge creates big stink in downtown

Workers purging a newly installed We Energies gas line on Sparta's east side Thursday, Sept. 12 created a small panic after stiff winds blew the odor of natural gas into the city’s downtown area.

Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold said he was alerted to a possible gas leak on East Main Street at around 11:37 a.m.. While en route to the scene he could smell what seemed to be natural gas. During that time, the Monroe County Jail was put on lock down and the justice center was evacuated.

Arnold then learned that workers were purging the new gas line on Hazelwood Avenue, which runs by the golf course and continues on to Angelo. He said the gas line was full of mercaptan, a harmless chemical added to odorless natural gas to give it a rotten eggs smell.

At the same time 15-20 mph winds from the east carried the odor into Sparta. The Monroe County dispatch center was receiving calls from different locations reporting what callers believed to be gas leaks.

Arnold said We Energies neglected to inform anyone it was performing the work.

"Initially we thought we were in big trouble with gas migrating into the city," said Arnold, recalling the gas explosion in Sun Prairie last summer that killed a firefighter and injured a dozen other people.

Firefighters ventilated the jail and Arnold posted on the fire department's Facebook page that the odor posed no danger.