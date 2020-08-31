Gas pipeline being installed near Sparta

Construction of a new natural gas pipeline north of Sparta is scheduled for completion in early October.

Northern Natural Gas, a company based out of Omaha, Neb., is installing about two miles of pipeline alongside one of its existing pipelines north of Sparta to add capacity to its infrastructure.

Called the Tomah Branch Line Loop, the pipeline is located entirely within Monroe County with one terminus located on Cty. Hwy. B north of Sparta and the other is near Cty. Hwy. BC.

Northern Natural Gas, which has 14,600 miles of pipeline throughout the Midwest and U.S., is provider of natural gas transportation services. The company doesn’t own the gas, it takes it from where the natural gas is refined to the end user.

“It’s kind of like we’re a trucking firm,” said Mike Loeffler, a company representative. “

In this case, the gas is delivered to Alliant Energy, Midwest Natural Gas and Madison Gas & Electric.

Northern builds the pipelines to communities where those companies take the gas and deliver it to retail and business customers. Northern’s terminus near Cty. Hwy. BC is a “town border station”, a custody transfer point where Northern delivers the gas to the end-user.

The contractor for the project is Crossfire, LLC; which has a regional office in Durango, Colo. Loeffler said it will be installing two miles of eight-inch diameter pipe. It will also be adding a what is termed a “PIG”, an inline inspection tool that travels through pipeline looking for any type of anomaly.

Where the pipeline needs to run under highways and roads, Northern will install the pipe using a horizontal directional drill to minimize impacts.

Loeffler added that Northern, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is very environmentally conscious, and installing a loop and using its existing right-of-way, minimizes the impact to landowners.

“One of the things Northern is very proud of is we do a good job in terms of environmental landowner impact mitigation, which means that when we finish this line our contractors are expected to repair the land as nearly as possible to the existing land,” said Loeffler.

The pipelines are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which holds companies to certain standards for construction and land restoration,” he added.