Get your flu shot

Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) will again be offering influenza vaccine clinics at MANY sites throughout the county this fall and winter.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine.

The 2019-2020 flu vaccine (quadrivalent) will protect against two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. The viruses in the vaccine change each year based on surveillance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as to strains of viruses that will circulate in a given year. Approximately two weeks after vaccination, antibodies that provide protection against the flu will develop.

The top three reasons you should get your flu vaccine are:

• Prevents influenza-related death. Each year over 36,000 people in the U.S. die because of the flu. More people die from flu than from any other vaccine-preventable disease.

• Prevents severe illness. In the U.S., influenza hospitalizes approximately 200,000 people annually. Children younger than 2 years old are as likely to be hospitalized as adults who are 65 and older.

• Protects other people. You should get vaccinated if you live with or care for others who are at high risk of complications from the flu. Getting vaccinated can help protect family members, including seniors and young children.

MCHD will bill Medicare, Medical Assistance, Senior Preferred and third party insurance companies. The charge for the flu vaccine is $30, high dose vaccine is $50. Below is a listing of flu clinics. Please contact Monroe County Health Department at 269-8666 for more information and/or to schedule a flu shot.

Clinic date, times an locations include:

• Oct 19 -- 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Cashton Fire Department

• Oct. 11 -- 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. at the Sparta Meal Site - Barney Center

• Oct. 14 -- 11:15 a.m. - noon at the Cashton Meal Site; and 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. at Warrens Fire Station

• Oct. 15 -- 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at the Kendall Meal Site; 11:30 a.m. - noon at the Wilton Meal Site; and 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. at the Norwalk Meal Site

• Oct. 17 -- 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at the Tomah Senior Center/Nutrition Site

• Oct. 19 -- 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Oakdale Electric - Tomah

• Oct 21 -- 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church - Tomah

• Oct. 22 -- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Health Dept. - 315 West Oak St, Sparta

• Oct. 23 -- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Health Dept. - 315 West Oak St, Sparta

• Oct. 24 -- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Tomah VA - 2nd Street **Watch for signs**

• Oct. 25 -- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Tomah VA - 2nd Street **Watch for signs**

• Nov. 1 -- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Health Dept. - 315 West Oak St, Sparta

• Nov. 6 -- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Health Dept. - 315 West Oak St, Sparta

• Nov. 19 -- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Health Dept. - 315 West Oak St, Sparta