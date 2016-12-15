Getting back on the right path

Cadets from the National Guard’s Challenge Academy at Ft. McCoy have become as much a part of the surrounding communities as any other organizations in the area.

Always lending a hand where it is needed and getting involved in events like the Holiday Parade in Sparta, they are eager to make a positive impact with their presence.

In fact, the Sparta Kiwanis Club this year added the Challenge Academy to its program of recognizing outstanding students and honored three cadets at one of its weekly luncheons earlier this month.

But the Challenge Academy cadets are a little different than the usual Kiwanis students of the month.

As Drew Paulson, an admission counselor at the academy, points out, these kids are trying to overcome the difficulties that landed them there in the first place.

The Challenge Academy is for students at risk of not graduating from high school due to a number of factors, including expulsions, credit deficiencies, habitual truancy or a combination of problems.

“Their high schools have deemed they are not on the path to graduate with their class,” said Paulson.

It’s the parents who apply to the program for their children. If accepted, the kids, who range in age from just under 17 to not yet 19, are subjected to the structure and discipline of a quasi-military life for the next 22 weeks.

The program, which is of no cost to the families, receives 75% of its funding through the federal government and 25% through the state. The academy has a 45-member staff, which ranges from active duty and former military to those with no military background.

Paulson said the Challenge Academy is a non-therapeutic program, but it does have counselors on staff who act more as guidance counselors, helping the cadets identify goals for their futures.

And while the cadets may be goaded by their families to attend, the program is strictly voluntary and cadets can leave at any time.

The first two weeks of the program are called pre-challenge, which is the final phase of the selection process, and, according to Paulson, “very intensive”. But he points out the Challenge Academy is also a hands-off program.

“We don’t get up in the cadets faces, screaming at them,” he said. “We don’t push them or touch them.”

Their techniques are apparently effective with most cadets completing the program.

“Even after the first couple of weeks you notice a change,” said Paulson. “They go from doing whatever they want whenever they want to marching around like a military unit would, following orders, helping each other out, coming together as a team. Over the course of five and a half months, you can notice some major character changes.”

This Saturday, 116 cadets will graduate with a high school equivalency diploma, bringing the total number completing the program from its inception in 1998 to 3,422. However, Saturday’s graduates will still have a post residential phase of the program where they are guided by a mentor for the next 12 months.

Paulson said some cadets will return to their high schools to graduate with their class, some will go into the workforce or on to college and some will enter the military.

And some will struggle, returning to the same friends and falling into the same patterns that got them to the Challenge Academy in the first place.

But Paulson said he hopes the program has instilled a delayed lesson for those cadets.

“At least they have the tools to someday realize, ‘hey, I know what I need to do to change and move forward’,” he said.