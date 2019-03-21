Getting a jump on a major street project

Work is at least four years in the future but Tomah Public Works Director Kirk Arity's intent is to make that road, or in this case, street construction as smooth as possible for a planned major reconstruction of a busy Tomah street that will involve three municipalities, Monroe County, City of Tomah and the Town of LaGrange.

Arity told the Tomah Public Works and Utilities Commission at its meeting Wednesday night he met with Monroe County Highway Commission Dave Ohnstad for preliminary discussions on the County Highway ET reconstruction project.

Plans call for the project to include the complete two and 1/2 mile section of the road from Gondola Avenue on the western edge of Tomah's boundary and winds around to the Highway ET intersection (West Veterans) at Superior Avenue.

For ease of discussion the entire stretch is being considered Highway ET, but in reality several street names are part of the planned construction route.

At some point a defined construction agreement will be in place to outline responsibility and cost for each governmental entity. That point is down the road, Arity said. But the commission was tasked with a clear goal Wednesday night.

"The goal tonight is to start a discussion on what the make up of this road will look like," Arity said.

Options are many for the heavily traveled street on a side of Tomah that maintains a steady traffic flow. Pedestrian traffic is expected to increase with the extension of Tomah's recreation trail on that side of town and several soccer fields for youth soccer games and soccer practice for older students.

Those options include the possibility of parking, curb/gutter, bicycle lanes, sidewalk; all of those on one side of the road or both sides? What type, if any, assessments will be levied for homeowners? What kind of wetland mitigation awaits?

It was noted the importance of county, city and town officials all being on the same page as the project evolves. Arity asked the commission to "kick around" some ideas for their April meeting and start to identify specific desires how the project will take shape.

In other business, Arity said construction is expected to begin on the new salt shed April 15. Brickl Bros. was the low bidder for the project.

The commission approved the bid for 83 streetlights as part of the downtown master plan revitalization on Superior Avenue. New streetlights will be installed from Clifton Street north to the railroad tracks.

The low bid was approved for $574,709 to Dakota Supply. Arity said the time frame to have new streetlights in place is late summer early fall (August/September).