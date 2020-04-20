Getting ready for a long walk home

People around Sparta may have observed a man walking around Sparta with an American flag and a rucksack strapped to his back.

That’s Sgt. First Class Matthew Pitsenbarger, an Army recruiter who lives in Sparta but works out of an office in Onalaska. He walks three days a week in training for one of the biggest milestones of his life.

While he drives nearly 25 miles each way to and from work, on June 19 he’ll only be driving one way. After 20 years in the Army, Pitsenbarger is retiring and to mark his last day of work, he plans to walk home.

The route will take him from his office near Fizzoli's Restaurant in Onalaska east on Hwy. 16 to his home on Cty. Hwy. B north of Sparta.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to do it,” he said. “With the whole social distancing, I’ve started to walk, and this is what I’ve decided to do.”

The Onalaska recruiting office is Pitsenbarger’s last detail of an Army career that has taken him from the climate extremes of the polar north to a tropical paradise. An infantryman by training, his first tour of duty took him to Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, where he spent nine years.

He grew up three and a half hours from Sparta in Illinois and loves the cold weather. However, his next two tours took him to Ft. Rucker in Alabama and Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, where he said his wife, Heather, became accustomed to warmth, sun and flip-flops.

That may lead to some future debate on where the Pitsenbargers plan to plant themselves permanently, but for now, Sparta will be there home.

They still have a junior, freshman and a grade schooler in the Sparta School District, where Heather works as a secretary at Meadowview Middle School.

“We’re kind of established and kind of want to make sure the older two get through high school so they don’t have to move again,” said Pitsenbarger, who added he has a few options following his retirement but has yet to commit to anything.

So, this June, if you happen to see a guy walking down Hwy. 16 carrying a rucksack and an American flag, give him a honk and check to see if he’s wearing boots or flip-flops. That’ll tell you who’s winning the debate over what future latitude he’ll be living at.