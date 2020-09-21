Giving back to Africa

Back in early March, Chris DeGarmo of Sparta went on a mission trip to Africa with Africa’s Hope as part of a women’s conference to reach women with the gospel. While she was there, DeGarmo met three women, Mary, Naomi and Gaudence, that have changed her life for the better.

During her visit, DeGarmo, who is a retired Army veteran, learned that Mary and her husband serve their community as pastors while Naomi started a support group for young mothers, widows or any other women in need. During prayer, DeGarmo and Gaudence connected on a deeper, more spiritual level.

When it came time for DeGarmo to leave, she promised to stay in contact and now she communicates with what she calls her African family nearly every day through What’sApp and Facebook Messenger.

“When I got back from Africa I thought, ‘What do I do now? What do I do with this excitement that I’ve built in my heart?” DeGarmo said.

Both Mary and Naomi had children studying abroad when the COVID pandemic hit the world. For seven months, Mary’s son was trapped in China and when he was finally able to come home, she needed $7,000 for his flight to Africa.

DeGarmo decided to give $250, her sister gave another $250 as well as her mother-in-law and in two days, between their family and friends, she and Mary were able to raise the money.

After COVID hit, Mary and Naomi’s community was shut down, a curfew was implemented and there were several homeless children walking the streets with nothing to eat.

Mary took it upon herself to cook cauldrons full of rice and beans in her backyard to feed the children as much as she could. The thought laid heavy on DeGarmo’s heart and she and her husband started sending money back to Africa.

“We don’t have a lot, but we have more than they do,” she said. “If God’s going to bless me with $1,000, I’m giving them half of it because it’s $1,000 I didn’t have before anyway and who am I that they can’t receive some of the benefits that God has given me?”

DeGarmo was also sending money to Naomi to help her take care of what she calls her Mama’s Group. DeGarmo insisted Naomi buy herself something too and she bought herself a set of six plates for her family to eat on.

“She would call me and tell me, “Chris, they’re so beautiful, my precious plates,’” DeGarmo said.

Naomi kept the plates wrapped up and was planning to surprise her family with a dinner on what she lovingly called her Chris plates. Three weeks later, a lady in Naomi’s church was celebrating the marriage of her daughter and Naomi did not have a gift to give to her.

“The plates were wrapped up and I had to give them as a gift,” Naomi told DeGarmo. “I had nothing else to give.”

That morning, DeGarmo sent Naomi more money and after they hung up from their daily chat, Naomi went to town and bought herself a new set of Chris plates that she said were even more beautiful than the first set.

“What do I do with the idea that these people will give away the very last thing they own?” DeGarmo questioned. “That’s their heart. It made me think of everything that I have and I decided I needed to scale down my life and what a blessing it's been.”

Now, DeGarmo looks for things in her home to give away for free because she says it brings her so much joy. “It’s these people who have done this to me. These people that have changed my life, my heart, my inner being and my thinking about this world and people,” she said.

DeGarmo wanted to find a way to continually provide for her family in Africa. She started Tree Creations making jewelry, which she sells primarily at the Sparta Garage Gallery located at 10031 Impala Ave in Sparta.

For each piece she sells, she donates 100 percent of the profit back to Africa; she doesn’t even recoup her own costs. The money is meant to help aid Mary’s ministry in supporting homeless children and Naomi’s mother’s group.

“The jewelry that I’m making is for them and with each piece that I put together, I’m thinking of them,” DeGarmo said, adding that she hopes to return to Africa in February. “I’m thankful for Africa and everything I got to see. I wasn’t expecting to get anything out of that trip, but they have become my constant reminder of what life is all about.”