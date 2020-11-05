Going out with a bang

Ever since he graduated from UW-La Crosse in 2013 in digital broadcast communications, Chance Dickman has been racking up the accolades as a sports broadcaster.

A 2009 Cashton High School graduate, Dickman broke into the sports broadcasting field at WXOW Channel 19 in La Crosse as a sports photographer before moving on to WEAU TV in Eau Claire where he made the switch to on-air talent.

As a sports anchor and reporter at WEAU, he won four Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards, which was just a prelude to the recognition he was going to receive after taking a position in California.

In 2017, KSBY, an NBC affiliate in San Luis Obispo located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, offered Dickman a weekend sports anchor and reporter position. He took it and before long he was elevated to sports director.

While there, Dickman developed a popular feature titled “Chance’s Champs”, which spotlighted athletes, sports notables and public figures, who were making an influence not only in their sport but also in their community. Dickman did stories on referees, coaches and athletes. “Anybody who would have an impact on some avenue of sports,” he said.

One of his Chance’s Champs segments was about a young man who had liver failure at the age of 3 and was given 10 days to live. A woman donated part of her liver to him and exactly 16 years from the day of the surgery, he signed a letter of intent to play college baseball.

That piece earned Dickman a 2019 Edward R. Murrow Award, one of the most prestigious accolades given in broadcast journalism. Making the feat even more impressive was the award was regional and he was competing with every station in California and Hawaii and parts of Nevada and Arizona.

While that’s a huge accomplishment, that may pale in comparison to what Dickman’s in the running for this year. He wrote and produced another Chance’s Champs segment about, literally, the heart of champion.

The story was about Stevie Wisz, who, at a year old, was diagnosed with aortic stenosis, the narrowing of the heart’s aortic valve. She survived two open-heart surgeries and eventually helped guide her high school softball team to win its first championship in 31 years.

She then earned a spot in the UCLA softball team and helped it win a championship. The spot can be seen at https://www.ksby.com/chances-champs/2019/07/22/chances-champs-heart-of-a-champion.

The segment not only garnered another Edward R. Murrow nomination, it earned Dickman a shot at an Emmy.

The winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday). If Dickman wins, which is highly likely, it will be his second in as many years. The Emmy won’t be announced until June 6.

In a normal year, the Emmys would be a black-tie affair likely held in Los Angeles, but in the age of COVID, it is going to be a virtual ceremony.

Dickman is torn on which award is more coveted.

“They say a Murrow Award is the most prestigious award you can win as a television journalist but an Emmy award is better known and the trophy is bigger,” he said.

Whether he wins or not, what makes the nominations even more satisfying is that Dickman did every part of the story by himself. He was a one-man show, videoing, editing, writing, tracking and anchoring the segment on his own.

“Everything in that story, I had my hands on,” he said.

In the major markets he competes against, the sports segments are a team effort with several people involved in every aspect of making the finished product.

Even if he wins, Dickman is stepping away from broadcasting, at least for the foreseeable future. He has moved back to Wisconsin and now lives in Onalaska, where he will be working as a real estate agent for Keller-Williams Diversified.

His bride of one year, Danielle, took a job with Organic Valley. Dickman said the time commitment to his job as a sports broadcaster left little room for family and he’s happy having a few more hours in the day to devote to his marriage.

“Maybe down the line, who knows, I’ll get that itch again but right now I know I can do something that allows me a little more flexibility with a schedule to be home more than I ever have been in our relationship,” he said. “To me, that is really important and really exciting.”