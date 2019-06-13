To make sure all the kinks are worked out, Tomah students of all ages had the chance to give the Tomah Aquatic Center a good test run the last week of school. Students from toddler age to middle school had the opportunity in shifts during the last week of school to spend a few hours splashing, swimming and sliding.

The pool opened June for its regular summer hours. Summer public swim hours are Sunday - Friday, noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adult admission is $5, youth (3 to17-years-old) $3.

Check the Tomah Parks and Recreation web site for detailed information other activities during the summer.