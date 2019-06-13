Saturday, June 15, 2019
With some welcomed June weather the pool was the ideal venue last week as the students in the photos can attest. Contributed photosAlso pictured are the aquatic center guard staff, one of the largest in many years.

To make sure all the kinks are worked out, Tomah students of all ages had the chance to give the Tomah Aquatic Center a good test run the last week of school. Students from toddler age to middle school had the opportunity in shifts during the last week of school to spend a few hours splashing, swimming and sliding. 

The pool opened June for its regular summer hours.  Summer public swim hours are Sunday - Friday, noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adult admission is $5, youth (3 to17-years-old) $3.

Check the Tomah Parks and Recreation web site for detailed information other activities during the summer. 

