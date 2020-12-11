Gov. Evers announces new executive order urging Wisconsinites to stay home

Gov. Tony Evers addressed Wisconsinites Tuesday evening to announce a new executive order urging people to stay at home as much as possible.

The executive order issues recommendations that include staying at home as much as possible, only leaving when necessary for trips to work, the grocery store or to refill prescriptions.

“Wisconsin, this is serious. The crisis is urgent. It’s not safe to go out, it’s not safe to have others over, it’s just not safe and it might not be safe for a while yet,” Evers said. “If you have to leave your home, limit it to essential needs or errands. Please only leave your home if it’s absolutely necessary like going to the doctor, picking up prescriptions, grabbing groceries, or getting tested.”

Businesses are encouraged to protect staff, customers and community with steps such as limiting staff and customers. The order also recommends allowing employees to work remotely and when that is not possible, to ensure companies follow safe business guidelines.

The order also strongly encourages Wisconsinites to stay close to home, asking them to avoid heading to second homes or residences. It also points out that federal guidance recommends people in Wisconsin don’t make any unnecessary trips to neighboring states.

“Please, cancel the happy hours, dinner parties, sleepovers and playdates at your home,” Evers added. “And if a friend or family member invites you over, offer to hang out virtually instead.”

On Tuesday, the day of Evers’ speech, Wisconsin broke its record for new cases in a day, most deaths in a day and most hospitalizations in a day, however, the Evers Administration warns that it could get worse.

Evers cited numbers showing that while it took seven and a half months to reach 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, it took just over a month to record an additional 100,000 cases. At the rate, coronavirus is spreading through the state, officials predict it could take less than three weeks to hit the 300,000 mark.

In his speech, Evers mentioned a study from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that found 5,000 Wisconsinites could die from COVID-19 by January 1, 2021 if no further actions are taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“That means another 2,500 people who might not be with us on New Year’s Day,” he added.

As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has recorded testing 2,235,759 people, 285,891 of which have tested positive for coronavirus while 1,949,868 have tested negative.

Of those who tested positive, there have been 13,507 hospitalizations and 219,304 recoveries have been reported while 64,067 cases remain active. Overall, Wisconsin has reported 2,457 deaths related to COVID.

Like many of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, Monroe County’s number of cases continues to trend upward.

The Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) reported 75 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over last weekend. There were 22 new cases reported on Monday, 47 on Tuesday and another 82 on Wednesday.

The county has now had a total of 1,765 confirmed cases of COVID, which is an increase of 226 cases since last Friday. As of Wednesday, Monroe County has 428 active cases while there have been 1,325 recoveries and 13,512 negative test results; of the active cases, six individuals are currently hospitalized.

In La Crosse County, there have been 5,833 confirmed cases of COVID with 35,890 negative test results and 27 COVID related deaths.