Gov. Evers issues order closing non-essential businesses

Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses starting Tuesday and urging people to stay at home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has killed four people in Wisconsin and infected over 400 Wisconsin residents.

Evers informed the public via Twitter that he would be signing the order on Tuesday.

“As we’ve worked to respond to and prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’ve been careful to listen to public health experts and to be mindful of the effects our proactive steps could and will have on our frontline workers and the most vulnerable in our communities,” he wrote, adding that he’s consulted with public health experts, business leaders and local elected officials around the state. “Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread.”

Evers continued in his announcement by stating the order isn’t something he thought he’d have to do and it’s not something he takes lightly. “But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” he wrote.

“People across our state are still out and about unnecessarily that are putting our friends, our neighbors and our communities at risk. Please stay home and help us save lives.”

Evers is also asking that people limit their travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, buying groceries or getting medications.

Workers providing essential care or services in communities will be allowed to continue to travel to and from work such as healthcare professionals, grocers, family caregivers as well as other people whose work is critical.

The order comes after Evers already ordered all K-12 schools in Wisconsin as well as other businesses be closed, including bars, restaurants and hair salons. Evers also limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The new restrictions reflect what other states have done, including neighboring Illinois, in an attempt to force people to stay in their homes and stop interactions with others unless absolutely necessary.

"There will be additional details soon about what this order means for you, but I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to prepare and plan ahead so you can help do your part to keep our friends, neighbors and communities safe,” Evers said. “In the days, weeks and months ahead we will continue listening to the public health experts, healthcare providers, first responders and businesses and workers on the frontlines. As I listen and learn I will continue to share updates with the people of Wisconsin.”