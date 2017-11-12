Governor candidate’s campaign manager has local ties

“I never thought I’d be a politician.”

Christine Welcher may not be a politician, but the Bangor native has a responsibility and position that may be the next best thing to it — serving as campaign manager for Mike McCabe’s campaign for governor of Wisconsin.

At 40, Welcher has seen a whirlwind of politics — from running for an assembly seat to Republican Tyler August in the 32nd District, picking up 37.2 percent of the vote to campaigning for presidents and attending countless political rallies.

Now a citizen of Stoughton, the UW Madison Sociology and Scandinavian Studies graduate, joined the McCabe caravan as soon as he decided to run for the office, creating a “blue jeans” campaign that she hopes will shed some light on the Aug. 14 primary and hopefully launch her candidate into the state’s general election in early November.

“I’m not happy the way the state’s going nor the way the country’s going,” she said, adding, “let’s agree we don’t like the system.”

She became acquainted with McCabe when he rallied for her to gain the assembly seat and when McCabe called to talk to her about running for governor, she said it didn’t take long for her to join the campaign.

She said, “He told me ’I’m not saying no anymore.’” The conversation led to Welcher getting asked to lead his campaign, starting in-mid July to tour the northern part of the state and then work their way south, more importantly trying to hit smaller communities than getting into the urban arenas. “We want the state to feel like they’ve been heard,” she said.

Welcher said she was drawn to McCabe the first time she heard him talk, noting what he said was exactly what she had been talking about with her friends, concerned about the conditions of both major parties.

“I was politically homeless and didn’t even know it until Mike spoke about it,” said Welcher. “He is responsible for helping me focus my frustration and, I’ll be honest, anger at the parties into something positive.”

Their stop in Sparta late last week to talk to the Monroe County Democrats was a natural, Welcher pointing out the county stands out as a strong Democratic county surrounded by Republican blue.

“I’ve known Mike for several years and have been a huge supporter from the first time I heard him speak,” said Welcber.

Welcher said she’s always volunteered for several local and presidential campaigns. “Getting people active and engaged in local and state politics has been a passion of mine for quite some time,” she said.

Welcher said she got some of her aspirations for political office from her parents, dad Jack Welcher, now a Sparta resident, who held a township seat and her mother, Arlene, served on the Bangor School Board of Education.

She learned some valuable lessons growing up in a small town and living in a rural area near Cataract.

“I learned there are a lot of people with many different points of view, but everyone needs to have a seat at the table,” Welcher said. “I was a student rep on the steering committee when we were researching building the new (high) school,” she said. “It was fascinating for me to learn from people all over our district the various concerns they had over taxes, bussing, representation and more.”

She said the job of campaign manager is more difficult than she anticipated, but calls it “unbelievably rewarding.”

“My favorite part of campaigning is talking with people all over the state and hearing their amazing stories,” she said, noting although she’s traveled all over the world, she’s always come back to Wisconsin, calling the state’s residents “warm and caring.”

“They believe in fair play and justice,” she said of Wisconsinites. “Plus, we have the most beautiful state in the country. It’s an honor to get up every day and fight to push our state to be the best it can be.”

She said the campaign is unique because McCabe won’t accept large contributions to his fundraising, taking donations at up to $200 at a time, with $1,000 limit over the course of the campaign. It’s built a fund of over $100,000 with about 1,000 donors. “We’re running a people’s campaign,” Welcher said, noting some of her main responsibilities include keeping the candidate in compliance with campaign laws, filing reports and controlling the budget. Welcher said she’s not in charge of fundraising, something Beth Hartung of La Crosse heads up for McCabe.

“I was taught at an early age never to take your citizenship for granted. When you become 18, go vote,” Welcher finalized. “You are the government – get out and vote.”