Graceland Fruit donates to Tomah Health

These three boxes are no ordinary boxes.

Inside they hold some very valuable freight. Graceland Fruit Wisconsin Inc., of Warrens donated three boxes of disposable lab coats to Tomah Health to assist with supply need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well documented across the country, medical service providers are stretched thin for supplies to help medical professionals dealing with related medical needs.

Tomah Health Infusion & Pulmonary Services director Bev Niebuhr accepted the donation from Graceland supply chain coordinator Jeanna Barrett on April 2. Barrett said they were happy to help supply the items to help hospital staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We heard that our parent company in Michigan was helping out hospitals in that area so we took inventory and decided to help the cause by donating the disposable lab coats to Tomah Health,” Barrett said. “We wanted to do our part and help out our area hospital too,” she added. The donation was greatly appreciated.

“Thanks to Graceland and their staff for the wonderful donation," Niebuhr said. "It will help us keep ahead on needed supplies at Tomah Health."

Graceland Fruit, a global leader in the production of dried fruit, operates a state-of-the-art processing plant in Warrens.