Great designs begin with challenges

District 7 Décor & Design, located at 113 East Oak Street in downtown Sparta, recently opened its doors July 6 offering interior design services and home décor.

Owner Jen Wangen has been designing for the last 20 years. Wangen says she has been successful by word-of-mouth getting new clients after they’d seen a space she’d already completed.

Wangen will work with both residential and commercial clients. She also does home staging for realtors and she will decorate houses for the holidays.

“I thought as an extension to designing, I’d open up a store,” she said. “What’s life without challenges? You can’t grow without feeling challenged.”

Wangen began the process in April of 2018 when the building became available and she bought it. She listed her house in the country for sale and began the process of remodeling the space.

“Everyone told me I was crazy. I prayed about it for a while and one day I knew this was my time to do it,” she said. “I just felt it. I didn’t even have my house on the market for one day when it sold.”

Wangen said it was fate. She couldn’t make any modifications to the building until July of 2018 when the previous renters vacated the apartment above the store.

After numerous challenges along the way, with the help of her family and friends, Wangen’s store became a beautiful showpiece for any potential clients and a fun place to browse through the different home décor items available for purchase.

Since opening, Wangen has had numerous people come into the store to meet with her about helping them design their homes currently in the building process.

“Some people who may not have the vision they’ll fight you on stuff. So what I’ll do is do what I want and throw in what they want and then they’ll say, ‘Yeah, you do it,’” Wangen joked. “I’ll just tell them to trust me, this is my job and it’s what I do.”

Wangen likes to help her clients find their own personal style and create a space to reflect that.

“I do a lot of staging and I tell people they don’t need new stuff they just need help positioning the stuff they already have,” she said. “Less is more appealing and the key to designing is balance.”

Wangen’s goal is to eventually focus solely on running her store and designing. District 7 is open Wednesday through Friday 12 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

“I think when things really get going, I’ll still be closed Monday and Tuesday because the store is just an extension of what I really do,” Wangen said, adding that she takes those days to design.