Great season for this pumpkin pickin' pro

Anyone whose driven west of Sparta on Hwy. 16 in the fall in the last three decades has undoubtedly seen pallets filled with orange and white pumpkins of varying sizes.

That's Mark Mulder's side gig that he's been at even before side gigs were a thing. Actually, since his recent retirement as director of Monroe County's Farm Service Agency where he worked for 42 years, it's his main gig.

Mark has been growing pumpkins on his Mindoro-area farm and selling them from his rural Sparta home for 30 years. He's gotten to know a little something about fall's favorite gourds in that time.

He grows gold rush, solid gold, gold challenger and the miniature varieties, baby boo, bat wing and caspertia. Some take 90 days to mature and some take 120 days, but one thing they all have in common is the seed varieties are much better than they were just two decades ago.

"They've bred some bug resistance into them," said Mark. "It's made the cost of the seed go up but it works."

Cucumber beetles, especially, were a nuisance to gourd growers. But if Mark's harvest this year is any indication, the little pests have lost their appetite for his crop.

He pulled over 1,600 pumpkins out of his patch this fall, the equivalent of 20 trailer loads, averaging 80 pumpkins a load. His solid gold variety can reach 60 pounds.

According to Mark, the crop size varies from year to year, but "this year they're very good."

That's despite the wet season the area experienced since pumpkins prefer drier weather. Mark attributes his bumper harvest to crop rotation, saying the new ground he planted his patch on this year produced exceptional results.

He has had a few bad seasons where he mysteriously got plenty of vines but no fruit. "They'd flower but there just was no pumpkin there."

Mark got the idea for selling pumpkins when he was growing up in Holmen, where his younger brother, Dirk, sold a few of the large orange fruits on the roadside, and each year, his offering got a little bigger.

Today, the Mulder brothers are still at it. Dirk still sells pumpkins in Holmen, while Mark has the Sparta territory. Mark insists there is no sibling competition. His main competition is Walmart and Hansen's IGA, but he says there's room for everybody.

Over the years, Mark's son, Michael, who now lives in Greenville, WI, and daughter, Christina, a soil and water conservationist for the Monroe County Land Conservation Dept., have done their time in the pumpkin patch. Michael and his kids (Mark's grandchildren) still help with washing and sorting pumpkins on occasion.

While the pumpkins are sold almost exclusively for decoration, Mark's wife, Johanna, likes to season and roast the seeds for a little added value. They don't sell the roasted seeds to customers but Mark said she'd be happy to pass her recipe along to customers.

Mark and Johanna are now the main force behind the enterprise, and now that Mark is retired, he's got a lot more time to devote to it. He plans on keeping it up as long as he is able even though it can be tough work.

"You're killing pumpkins on the hottest day of the year," he said. "Sometimes you wonder if it's worth it but I always do it again."