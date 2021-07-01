Great Wall fire ruled accidental

Investigators have ruled that a Dec. 29 fire at the Great Wall Buffet in Sparta was an accident.

According to Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold, restaurant staff were preparing to-go orders when a fire started on the grill. He said water was thrown on the fire in attempt to extinguish it after which some clothing was used in an attempt to smother the flames.

However, Arnold said the fire progressed into the ceiling and through the roof. The first 911 call came from a tavern one block away when the fire was already through the roof.

The building is insured and Chief Arnold met with investigators today on determining the cause of the fire.

Firefighters responded the Great Wall Buffet, located at 516 West Wisconsin Street, around 4 p.m. Dec. 29 after a bartender at the Wayside Tavern across the street saw smoke pouring from the building and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, the restaurant staff were outside the building. Freighters had the flames under control within 30 minutes and remained on the scene for three hours. The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen area while the rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

Arnold said a language barrier between the kitchen staff and owner initially hindered the investigation. The owner is Kui Zhang.