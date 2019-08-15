Ground Broken On Union Bank of Sparta Building

Ground was broken earlier this summer for the Union Bank of Sparta branch in Tomah. It is located on the lot that was originally planned for the Tomah Area Historical Museum across from Band Box Cleaners; when the museum purchased an existing building the lot became available.

Completion of the 3,000 square foot building is planned sometime in October with a Nov. 1 opening. It is a one story building.

Lindi Schwartz will be the branch manager. It will be a full service bank offering consumer and commercial loans with deposit and teller services. It will employ three full time staff.