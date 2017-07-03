Groundbreaking feminists from Sparta is subject of History Room program March 9.

“Kathryn Clarenbach built the foundation for the modern women’s movement,” states author Jenny Price in an article published in the Fall 2016 issue of On Wisconsin magazine. On Thursday, March 9th at 7pm, audiences will “meet the determined feminist you’ve never heard of” when Price presents her lecture, "Kathryn Clarenbach, Unsung Heroine: The Sparta native who built the foundation for the modern women’s movement right here in Wisconsin" at the Monroe County Local History Room, Sparta.

Known for her influential work during the feminist movement in the 1960s and 1970s, Clarenbach was born in Sparta in 1920—incidentally the same year the 19th amendment was ratified giving women the right to vote. Her parents, Dr. Alexander E. and Nina Frederick, instilled in her and her three brothers the importance of a good education, hard work and determination, and community service. Her mother in particular was a strong feminist role model as she was the first woman elected to the school board.

After graduating as valedictorian from Sparta High School in 1937, Clarenbach went on to receive her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she also taught as a Political Science professor for many years. While in Madison, she met her husband, Henry G. Clarenbach, and they had three children.

Clarenbach is perhaps most well-known for being the co-founder and first Chair of the National Organization for Women (NOW). Organized in 1966, NOW continues to be the largest feminist organization in the United States. Additionally, Clarenbach served as the Chair of the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women (1964-69, 1971-1979), was the first president of the National Association of Commissions for Women (1970-1972), founding organizer of the National Women’s Political Caucus, Executive Director of the U.S. Commission for Observance of International Women’s Year (1975-76), Deputy Coordinator of the historic Houston National Women’s Conference (1977), and was a founder and officer of the National Forum for Women (1983-1986). She was even invited to visit Lady Bird Johnson at the White House in 1965.

Furthermore, she helped to change state laws on sexual assault, divorce, and marital property and advocated for pay equity and other peace and social justice causes. According to a New York Times Magazine article from January 1, 1995, historian Gerda Lerner stated at her memorial service: “‘Kay was the foremost organizer of the modern women’s movement, recognized as such by all who worked with her…the reliable, sustaining force without which there is no social change.’”

Even though her life had a national reach, Clarenbach’s roots remained in Sparta where she grew up. She passed away on March 4, 1994, and is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta. Still, her many contributions towards equal rights for women and the feminist movement continue to have an impact today.