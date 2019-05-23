Group seeks sand mine ban

A group of around two dozen residents Monday threw a wrinkle in the Monroe County Zoning Committee's attempt to draft a sand mining ordinance.

The group has submitted its own proposed ordinance, which calls for banning any new sand mines in Monroe County and prohibiting the expansion of existing ones.

While Zoning Committee Chairman Doug Path refused to let the group bring up the ban during discussion of the ordinance because it wasn't on the agenda, they were allowed to address the issue during the meeting's public comment period.

Group members cited potential health problems, quality of life issues and falling land values as some of the problems associated with sand mines. There also was a recurring theme of how policy is geared toward protecting the rights monied interests at the expense of communities.

Sparta resident Skip Frazee said he was tired of corporations being given the legal right to harm our communities, while Curtis Miller, also of Sparta, didn't think citizens' voices were being heard or represented.

"How can the rights of the few outweigh the rights of the many?" asked Nancy Van Dalsem, a resident of the Town of Little Falls who serves on the town's planning commission.

She also suggested that allowing the sand industry to flourish in Monroe County makes the county complicit in the environmental degradation the fracking industry is inflicting in other areas.

"Money should not be ruling over the rest of us," she said. "I think we should count."

Joey Esterline from the Town of Adrian questioned why experts available to the committee, such as the county's Land Conservation Department, which deals with land and water issues, wasn't involved in drafting the ordinance.

She also brought up the boom-and-bust nature of the industry, and how the mine owners make winners and losers -- the winners being those who sell their land to the mines and losers being those who have to live near the mines.

Connie Weedman from the Town of Sparta related her experience living in Kentucky and Southern Indiana where she said strip mining coal has forever scarred the landscape and destroyed the environment.

While she said sand mining is different from coal mining, it still leaves the land basically useless and it can't be restored into productive farm land.

As the sole voice of opposition, Grey Lusty, a vice president with Smart Sands, which operates a sand mine in Oakdale, likely felt pretty lonely at the meeting.

"I represent quite a few people we didn't ask to show up," he said. "I want the committee to remember there are a lot of people gainfully employed in the frac sand industry that aren't here speaking up and we won't make that mistake going forward," he said. "If their voices need to be heard, we'll make sure they're here."

He insisted that frac sand mines contribute to the local economy by supporting local businesses, providing employment and paying taxes.

"There's certainly a positive aspect to the sand mines that's not represented here."

Lusty also disputed the health risk to the public due to fugitive silica dust. He said data collected by the DNR from monitoring stations doesn't bear that out.

The ban proponents questioned how they could get their issue on the committee's agenda. Path, who controls what goes on the agenda, said he sees the ban as a separate issue and that the ordinance needs to be drafted first.

But he also said he would check with the county's legal counsel for an opinion.

Wally Beck from the Town of Ridgeville suggested the county at least put a temporary ban on sand mines while the ordinance is being drafted.

While Zoning Administrator Alison Elliott said a temporary ban was legal, she wasn't sure if a permanent ban is allowed in Wisconsin. She also said it's unclear if a county ordinance banning sand mines would be enforceable in the county's unzoned townships, where almost all of the seven sand mines in Monroe County are located.

The proposed ban ordinance can be viewed on the Monroe County Sanitation and Zoning Committee's website.