Gundersen’s new Tomah Clinic opens Aug. 26

Patients in the Tomah area will soon have a new facility to receive their healthcare.

The new Gundersen Tomah Clinic located at 505 Gopher Drive near Interstate 90 will open on Monday, Aug. 26. The two-story, 77,000 square-foot facility gives patients access to all their care in one building including medical, eye, behavioral health, orthodontics, oral surgery, renal dialysis and several other specialty services. The new location also will have a Gundersen Pharmacy with drive-thru service.

One of the biggest additions at the new clinic is the Gundersen Comprehensive Cancer Center. Patients diagnosed with cancer can receive most of their medical and oncology services at the Tomah Cancer Center, including radiation treatment.

“Our staff is excited to begin caring for our patients in this new state-of-the-art clinic,” comments Robert Holness, MD, OB/GYN, medical director, Gundersen Tomah Clinic. “The new clinic has a lot more space which allows us to provide more services to our patients, strengthens our commitment to the health and well-being of Tomah area residents and provides quality healthcare close to home.”

Gundersen’s current medical clinic in Tomah at 1330 North Superior Ave. was built in 1995 and is approximately 25,000 square feet. Currently, Gundersen’s Behavioral Health Clinic and Renal Dialysis Center are at separate locations. Gundersen’s new clinic is adjacent to Tomah Health which will open Oct. 2.

Come see the new clinic

An open house celebration will be held at the new Gundersen Tomah Clinic in conjunction with Tomah Health on Friday, Sept. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can tour the new clinic and learn about the services available at the new location.