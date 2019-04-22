Gundersen AIR inow based in Sparta fulltime

Gundersen AIR 1 has officially landed. As of early April, the medical air transport from Gundersen Health System is based out of Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Gundersen AIR has been based out of Sparta on a part-time basis since June 2016, when they decided to add a second aircraft, which is based out of Decorah, Iowa.

"When we decided to add a second aircraft, we knew it would be most beneficial to our region, our patients and our more remote locations and regional hospitals if we were closer to them," says Stephanie Hill, RN, MSN, EMT-I, CMTE, program director, Gundersen AIR. "We strategically looked at our whole service area when choosing Sparta and Decorah to optimize our availability and response times to serve our whole Gundersen community and service area."

With two helicopters providing service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Gundersen AIR can:

• Better cover Gundersen Health System's 21-county service area.

• Handle greater volume of flights from regional hospitals and accident scenes.

• In most cases, shorten response times, especially for remote locations.

• Improve patient outcomes for time-critical emergencies.

Gundersen AIR's service area encompasses a 150-mile radius of La Crosse, including communities throughout western Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

A crew of 25 critical care nurses averaging 17 years of experience and specially-trained flight paramedics averaging 15 years of experience, plus eight pilots complete about 700 flights annually.