Gundersen Clinic Tomah to include comprehensive cancer center

The medical footprint of the Gundersen Health System in Tomah has taken a significant step.

News was announced at Tomah Memorial Hospital that a new Gundersen Clinic to be located adjacent the new Tomah Hospital will include a comprehensive cancer center. The announcement came Thursday, Dec. 14.

Construction started on the Tomah hospital several weeks ago. At that time it was known Gundersen's Tomah clinic would relocate from its present location north of Tomah. News of the cancer center is an additional feature of medical services that will be offered.

"This is a big day for Gundersen, a big day for Tomah," said Gundersen CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber. "We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Tomah Memorial to care for patients in Tomah and surrounding communities who are fighting cancer. By working together we are offering patients the most comprehensive care while making sure we are not duplicating services. This brings cancer care when they need it, where they need it."

The location will serve a patient radius that includes Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson and other counties' residents seeking cancer care with less travel. The cancer center will be 5,200 square feet, part of the total 77,000 square foot Gundersen project. Medical and radiation oncology services will be provided. Included will be a linear accelerator so patients can receive radiation in Tomah.

"We are giving patients in Tomah and surrounding areas better access to cancer care closer to their homes," said Sarah Rossman, administrative director of Gundersen cancer services. "At times patients will either miss some treatments or decide not to receive treatments because of distance."

Approximately 100 Gundersen patients in the Tomah area required radiation treatments in 2016, according to Rossman. Most patients receive daily treatments up to nine weeks. Patients in that Tomah region drive around 100 miles each day, five days each week for nine weeks.

"This not only takes a toll on our patients, but their families," Rossman said.

Dr. Kurt Oettel, a Gundersen oncologist, said it's not uncommon for cancer patients to bypass cancer treatments when facing extensive travel. Oettel is confident this project will ease that concern.

"We wanted to reduce the hardship of travel," Oettel said. "It's not unique for patients to forego treatment. Now we have comprehensive cancer care in one place. We needed a strong partnership with Tomah Memorial Hospital to do this."

TMH Phil Stuart is excited as plans of the medical campus evolve.

"Who knew that 10 years ago when we first started this (new hospital) discussion we would be standing here talking about a comprehensive cancer center," Stuart said. "Cancer services that will be part of Tomah's Gundersen clinic will enhance care that will be provided at our new health campus. We look forward to this partnership to ensure patients throughout western Wisconsin receive the highest quality cancer care available here in Tomah."

The hospital will be located adjacent the clinic when all construction is complete. TMH will provide chemotherapy and other infusion for patients, along with imaging. The cancer center will have a separate entrance from the clinic to allow easier patient access for treatments.

Construction of the Gundersen clinic and cancer center is scheduled to begin late spring of 2018 and be completed the summer of 2019.