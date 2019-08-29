GundersenAIR crew operating permanently out of new facility in Sparta

When minutes or even seconds matter in a medical emergency, GundersenAIR's recognizable blue helicopters can be the difference between life and death. And the closer they are to those who need them, the better the chance their crews have of saving lives.

That was the thinking behind the decision to permanently station one of it's two Eurocoptor EC-145 helicopters at the Sparta/Ft. McCoy Airport earlier this year. The other operates out of Decorah, IA.

The Sparta hangar and crew quarters were open to the public Wednesday, where pilots, nurses and paramedics were on hand to welcome visitors.

Mike Huber, the lead flight paramedic for the Sparta site, said the decision to base the two helicopters in different locations in Gundersen's service area, instead of operating solely out of La Crosse, was to decrease response times and it's proving to be a success.

"We're decreasing our response times out into the region by 15 minutes or so," he said.

The choppers fly within a 150-mile radius, which gives them enough fuel to pick up patients and get them where they need to go, he added.

A med-flight includes a three-member crew -- a nurse, a paramedic and the pilot, all of whom stay in the onsite crew quarters during their shift. For the medical personnel, the shifts are 24 hours, while federal regulations hold pilots to 12-hour shifts.

According to Huber, there really is no typical day for a crew, which can be airborne within seven minutes of receiving a call.

"It's feast or famine," he said. "We can sit here for a day or two without any requests and the next day we might have seven or eight transports."

Most of their transports are "inter-facility calls", taking patients from hospital to hospital, but they also have to fly into accident scenes and remote areas, and the conditions aren't always ideal.

The choppers fly in anything but fog, freezing rain, thunderstorms and icing conditions. "We don't chance that," said Huber.

Steph Hill, flight nurse, is a program director for GundersenAIR. She has been a nurse for 20 years, an EMS for 15 years, worked in an ER for 10 years and is a four-year veteran of the air flight program.

She says there are risks involved in being a member of the flight team, but overall she feels safe.

"We're a little bit of a special breed," she said. "It's hard and exciting at the same time."

Hill insists she never feels nervous and if any member of the crew feels hesitant about a situation, they can call the flight off.

"We always so 'its four to go, one to say no.'"

She points out the nurses and paramedics can always take an ambulance to where they are needed, and, in fact, four of the flight paramedics on the team also work for Sparta Area Ambulance Service.

The medical personnel place a lot of faith in the pilots, who aren't Gundersen employees, and actually are contracted through Metro Aviation based in Shreveport, LA.

They spend a lot of their downtime either checking on the aircraft or monitoring the weather.

The helicopters, which are owned by Gundersen, have two 725 horsepower jet engines, cruise at around 130 mph, and typically fly at 1,500 to 2,000 feet.

And while most transports go back to La Crosse, Huber said GundersenAIR will fly patients to any facility they need to go to within its range.

"Just because it says Gundersen on the side doesn't mean we have to take them to Gundersen," he said. "We'll take them to Mayo, Marshfield, UW, wherever they have to go."