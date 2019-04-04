Gust to lead City of Sparta

After the ballots were counted Tuesday night, Sparta mayoral candidate Kristen Gust made local history, becoming the first woman ever in Sparta to be elected mayor.

Gust garnered 57% of the vote, outdistancing two-term incumbent Ron Button 1,004 votes to 739.

A military veteran, Gust now owns and manages the Cork & Barrel in Sparta and also works full time at Organic Valley as an inside sales manager.

In a statement released after her victory, Gust thanked her supporters.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support and acceptance of my campaign and I am incredibly humbled to have the community show faith in me to lead this city," she said.

"I intend to earn the trust of Sparta residents throughout my term by being accessible to the public, open to feedback and by treating all people with respect.

It is with great pride that I have earned the title of first female Mayor of Sparta, but it is with more pride that I have been allowed the opportunity to serve my community on a larger scale and continue to make Sparta a prosperous city."

In his own statement Button said, "I would like to thank all those that supported me in this election. I proudly served the Sparta community as mayor for the last six years and have appreciated the opportunity."

Gust along with re-elected aldermen Kevin Brueggeman, Norm Stanek, Ed Lukasek and Kevin Riley, all of whom ran unopposed, will be sworn in on April 17.

In the Sparta School District 54% of voters supported a referendum allowing the district to exceed the levy cap by $750,000 for the next three years, beginning with the 2019-20 school year, to cover non-operational costs.

The binding referendum, which is essentially an extension of a previous three-year referendum that will expire in June, passed 1,985 to 1,523. There will be no tax increase associated with the new referendum.

Also in the election incumbent James Rasmussen and newcomer Ed Lukasek ran unopposed for two vacant seats on the Sparta School Board.