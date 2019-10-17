Haiti mission rummage sale Oct. 25-26

Gloria Dei Church is holding its Haiti mission trip rummage sale. Oct. 25-26.

Proceeds are sent to missionaries in Haiti to directly support work with children, medical needs, and faith. Donations will be accepted beginning Monday, Oct. 21. Set up begins early in the week. Lunch will be available. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The rummage sale raises money to offset costs for medical supplies for the tiny nation. In past years members of the church have gone on mission trips. There is not another mission tripped planned for the immediate future. New this year to the rummage sale is a raffle for a tropical square dance twin size quilt (by Laura Bishop) and quilter's basket (by Rose Berry). The raffle also includes a $50 cash prize, according to Bishop, one of the rummage sale organizers.

Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. The raffle is being held to help offset the investment of $3,000 to send Haitian children to a sports camp, Bishop said.

In the past for mission trips local residents traveled with a group from Pell Lake in Walworth County. For the mission trips at least two doctors are required to assist with medical care.

Basic needs are clothing and household items. But furniture is accepted, even full size sofas, has been accepted in the past. Gloria Dei works with an organization called Harvest International and a couple, Debbie and Rod Wray, to make sure the money they raise is used for its intent, medical care and supplies. It is also a Christian based effort. The Wrays started an Aids support group and feeding program in 2004. They work with Haiti youth to encourage participation in volleyball.

From a recent post on the Haitian trip Facebook page, the Wrays provided this information.

"Thanks for your continued fundraising efforts to help the people of Haiti. It’s been a pretty discouraging year for many of the Haitians whom we know, especially the young people as they have been unable to begin school thus far this year. Some people say that school will be held ransom until the president resigns and that the “opposition” will not allow school to begin until he is gone.

"We are doing well, thanks, but we haven’t been leaving the camp. Pretty much everything is blocked in Haiti and shops, banks and businesses are closed. There is no fuel in this area, so even when the roads are open, there isn’t much movement of vehicles. In our area there hasn’t been electricity for several months, so we are really thankful for solar power. And on top of all this, it has rained steady for weeks now, so everything is wet and saturated. The kids of the village are here at Camp Mahanaim playing volleyball often. It seems that volleyball is one of the most stable things in their lives at this point, so we are thankful that they can come and be happy here in spite of all the problems all around them."

Looking for an opportunity to rummage or to find out more about the Haiti mission team? Stop by Gloria Dei Church, 310 W. Elizabeth St. or call 372-4758. Raffle tickets are available from Haitian mission team members and will be available during the rummage sale.