Haunted house volunteers assaulted

On Friday evening at approximately 10:34 p.m., the Sparta Police Department responded to the House of Shadows located at 501 Osborne Drive for a report of an intoxicated male assaulting volunteers.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Irwin Q. Dykes, of Sparta had left prior to police arrival, however, witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of him and the vehicle he left in.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on the west side of Sparta and initiated a traffic stop; Dykes was a passenger in the car.

It was reported that Dykes allegedly punched a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were both volunteers at the haunted house. Dykes reportedly caused injuries to both of the victims.

Prior to his entering the haunted house, witnesses heard Dykes stating he was going to punch some of the workers who scare people. Another witness told officers they overheard Dykes talking outside afterwards, allegedly telling others he had punched the volunteers.

Upon contact with Dykes, he denied hitting anyone, challenging the investigating officer to “prove it.”

Dykes was arrested for child abuse with the intent to cause harm, disorderly conduct and drug related offenses after both drugs and alcohol were located inside the suspect vehicle and he was believed to be under the influence at the time of the incident.