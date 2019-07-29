Heart of a Hero 5K set for Aug. 10

The second annual The Heart of a Hero 5K is set for Aug. 10 on the Tomah VA grounds. The event, which is open to the public, is to raise funds for veterans competing in adaptive sports.

It is sponsored by the Tomah VA Employee Association (VAEA) and will provide monetary support for Veterans in pursuit of adaptive sports.

Many of the men and women who served in the VA system have physical limitations that impact their daily life. To assist Veterans with these types of limitations, the VA, alongside the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), organizes six National Events.

The goal for these events is to provide the opportunity for individuals to return to a fulfilling, recreation-filled, post-injury life. Increased confidence, strength and purpose will be but a few of the benefits to be gained by participation in adaptive sports.

These events provide opportunities for participants to learn how to adaptively ski, surf, and bike along with many other sport-related pursuits. Statistics have shown that adaptive sport opportunities give individuals a reason to thrive, a purpose and a goal that can drastically improve their quality of life.

Although the actual events are free to participate in, the events carry monetary travel costs to the veteran, which can at times prohibit them from attending.

Adaptive sports can, have, and will continue to change lives. It is VAEA's goal to not have a veteran miss out on a life changing opportunity because of a financial obstacle.

The 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Stroll will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 10. That will be followed by the Kids Dash for ages 5-11 at 9 a.m.

Registration will be at the Wolf Den on Glendale Avenue (across from the VA). The race will start outside building 400 on the VA campus and run through the community and VA campus.

For more information, or to register, contact VAEA President Deborah Phelps at (608) 372-3971 ext. 64165. The link to register is https://www.active.com/tomah-wi/running/distance-running-races/heart-of-....

All proceeds raised in the event will be donated to the VA Voluntary Service to fund scholarships for veterans wanting to engage in adaptive sport opportunities.