Heavy rains hit county, cause damage

High waters were still receding Saturday after a line of thunderstorms hit Monroe County late Thursday and early Friday.

Heavy rains in Monroe County led to flash flood warnings the National Weather Service in La Crosse. There were unconfirmed reports of between 5 and 7 inches of rain in the Tomah area with the heaviest rain hitting the eastern part of the county.

Rain totals varied widely across the region with other parts of the county recording only 2.5 inches.

Rains washed out a culvert Friday morning on Edgewater Road in the Town of Greenfield causing two separate accidents. No one was injured.

The rains also triggered a landslide Friday south of Oakdale on Hope Road, damaging a residence.