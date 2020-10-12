Help Santa find his way to Sparta

The Sparta High School DECA Chapter and the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce continue on a mission to spread holiday cheer by bringing the community together in welcoming Santa Claus to Sparta on Christmas Eve.

The two organizations are asking that all Sparta residents step outside of their homes at 6 p.m. on December 24 to ring bells to welcome Old Saint Nick to town.

Earlier this month, DECA members and their advisor Jamie Adams began collecting donations downtown at the Sparta Kriskindlmarkt in an effort to raise enough money to purchase over 1,000 bells, which will be distributed to members of the community free of charge.

“We’re done collecting money at this point. People were so generous that we raised enough to purchase the bells,” Adams said.

Members of DECA will be at the Kriskindlmarkt in Mueller’s Square on Friday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to hand out bells out for free, with a maximum of two bells per household, to anyone interested in participating in what they are calling Jingles For Santa.

“You don’t have to have one of our bells. You can have your own bell and still participate,” Adams said. “We’d just like to have everyone step outside their door on Christmas Eve and ring a bell for one to two minutes.”

Adams added that the DECA club would love to see videos of participants ringing their bells. If individuals want to share their experience, they can upload videos to the club’s Facebook page.

“I think that would be kind of cool just to show that we did this together,” she said.

Adams has been receiving a lot of buzz from community members that are excited about the idea and intend to participate.

“A lady from the community contacted me. She lives in an apartment complex and her and her neighbors are all going to do it there,” Adams said, adding that the woman suggested DECA promote ringing the bells for New Year’s Eve also. “Why not ring in the new year too? Why not do it twice and get rid of 2020?”

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31 DECA members are again asking that community members step outside and ring their bells to welcome 2021.

If there are any bells leftover after this weekend, individuals can find the bells at Papa Murphy’s located at 215 N Black River St in Sparta as well as the Chamber office, which is located at 111 Milwaukee St.

“People seem to be excited,” Adams said. “They think it’s a cool way to help Santa find his way to Sparta.”