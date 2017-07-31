Helping out a friend

Logan Ferries always looked forward to the Monroe County Fair.

That's according to Gary Von Ruden, who knew firsthand. Von Ruden teaches agricultural education at Brookwood High School and is the FFA advisor. He knew Ferries enjoyed spending time with animals and friends at the fair.

"The fair was his thing," Von Ruden said. "Logan was the agriculturist. He wanted to be a farmer."

Over the years Ferries showed goats, sheep and swine at the fair. He was prepping pigs for the 2017 fair. Ready to do his thing and hanging out with friends at Recreation Park.

But Ferries was killed in a tragic hunting accident May 21. As family and the Brookwood school district grieved his death the fate of his pigs was in limbo.

Then two friends and BHS schoolmates, Dylan Brooks and Emily Powell, took it upon themselves to honor Logan's memory. Brooks and Powell received permission to exhibit Ferries' pigs at the Monroe County Fair swine show. Powell showed two. Brooks one, along with one of his own. Powell was kept busy showing dairy and goats in separate livestock shows.

The Ferries obituary read, "Logan was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time with friends. He attended Brookwood High School where he was a member of the FFA and the wrestling and football teams. He was always up for a good time and had fun doing the “Hug A Pig” competition at the Monroe County Fair."

Three friends joined to form the Logan Ferries Hug A Pig memorial team that competed Wednesday night. Dylan DeWitt, Ben DeWitt and Garett Atteln took second place with a time of 8.10 seconds.

The Monroe County Fair board allowed a Ferries pig to be auctioned during the livestock show Saturday night. The last animal sold. Proceeds from the sale of Logan's pig went to his family.

Brooks kept his pig at the Ferries family farm until the fair. After the accident Brooks knew he wanted to show one of Ferries' pigs at the fair in Logan's memory. Powell followed his lead.

"I rode bus with Logan and we got close over the years," Brooks said.

His pigs were named Bessie, Blackie and Gunpowder. Brooks said when deciding what to name his pig he chose Flying Lead in memory of a favorite Ferries past time, hunting.

Ferries would have been a senior at BHS this year. Brooks and Powell enter their junior year. Von Ruden said Ferries' circle of friends was not dictated by age or year in school. He was well liked by many.

At the Brookwood FFA swine exhibit at the fair a picture of Ferries in the show ring at the 2016 fair was posted above his pig with the message, 'You Should Be Here... in memory of Logan Ferries.'

"Logan was in their thoughts," Von Ruden said. "It shows the character and compassion for his family."

Brooks concedes his time spent at the Ferries farm working the pigs prior to the fair was tough. He wears a rubber wrist bracelet that reads "In Loving Memory of Logan" with his birthday and day of the accident.

"There have been ups and downs," Brooks said. "Day to day. Some days are great then another day brings you back down to earth."

The fair was the first time Powell exhibited pigs. She had a comfort level with goats and dairy. Powell always wanted to test her skills showing pigs. When Powell learned of Brooks' plan she was on board knowing the experience would tug on her emotions. Brooks gave Powell a few pig pointers at the Ferries farm to hone her skills.

Powell was able to keep a sense of humor before she ventured into the ring. No halter to guide a pig. Just a walking cane and a friendly prod with the knee.

"Pigs are a free for all," Powell said.