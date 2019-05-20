Thursday, May 23, 2019
Home / News / Helping remember
Cub Scout Pack 85 assisted the Sparta American Legion in placing flags on the graves of Veterans in honor of Memorial Day at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta. Contributed photos

Helping remember

Mon, 05/20/2019 - 10:45am admin1

The Sparta area community is invited to attend all Memorial Day events sponsored by the Sparta American Legion Post 100 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars(VFW) Post 2112 on Monday, May 27.  All event

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here