Hendricks to step down as Sparta school superintendent

After 13 years as Sparta Area School District’s superintendent, John Hendricks announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down.

“The timing is good to make the move,” he said. “I’m feeling very optimistic about where things are at with the school district.”

The Board of Education must take formal action to accept the resignation, which is on the agenda for next Tuesday, Feb. 28. If approved, his last day will be June 30.

Hendricks replaced Superintendent Marlin Phillips in July 2003, after serving as the principal of Lawrence Lawson Elementary and Meadowview schools, and director of instructional services for a total of five years. Prior to being an administrator, he taught music for 15 years in the Onalaska school district.

“I think the thing I’ve enjoyed most is interacting with the students,” he said about his time with the district. “When I’m interacting with students, typically it’s more of a social, fun interaction, versus the challenging work that a teacher does every day.”

Hendricks says that, though he qualifies for Wisconsin Retirement System benefits, his intention is not to retire but rather to find something else to do.

“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to doing something different, though it comes with a little bit of apprehension.”

While nothing is set in stone, Hendricks says he could see himself staying in the education field.

“It’s unlikely it would be a school administrator position though, because of the way the retirement system works,” he said, adding that he would not be able to collect benefits if he began working for another school district.

Until June 30, Hendricks says he will remain focused on the district and its students.

“The district is continuing to make great strides, and the next four months won’t be any different.”

Tuesday’s school board meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Administrative and Education Center conference room. Pending the approval of Hendricks’s resignation, the board will also discuss the search process for his replacement.