Herald e-edition is free for now

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Monroe County Herald is opening up its e-edition free to everyone at www.monroecountyherald.com.

The circumstances presented by the pandemic require an informed public, and the best service the paper can offer is free access to news until things get better.

In these uncertain times, it’s important for the community to work together and we want to use these pages not only to pass along essential information but to highlight how citizens, businesses, government and the public are supporting each other.

We ask that you let us know of any of these efforts so we can report on them. Contact us through our web page or call (608) 269-3186.

Stay safe and stay informed.