Herrman School project officially underway

It may have hit a few snags along the way, but the Sparta Area School District's new Herrman Elementary School is officially under construction.

School board members, district administrators, teachers and students were all on hand last Friday, May 17 for a groundbreaking at the site located north of West Division Street off Hwy. 27. The sound of earthmoving equipment and mounds of dirt served as the backdrop for the event, which is the culmination of several years of effort that began with a district needs assessment study and included a $32.5 million referendum.

Last November, district voters approved $28.5 million to build a new 105,000 square foot elementary school, and a second referendum for $4 million for improvements to existing elementary schools including a 7,500 square foot addition and updates to Southside Elementary School, converting Maplewood to a Pre-K center and converting Lawrence Lawson to a Montessori school. The groundbreaking at Southside was two weeks ago.

The projects will address student overcrowding, especially at the elementary level, after district enrollment increased by 287 students across all grade levels over the past five years. They will give the district a capacity of 1,150 K-4 students.

The new elementary school is expected to be open for classes beginning the fall of 2020.