A high and tight relationship
Thu, 04/04/2019 - 10:43am admin1
Some men attend father-daughter dances, go out to eat once in awhile or take in a movie at the local cinema to enjoy that special bond between dad and daughter.
Some men attend father-daughter dances, go out to eat once in awhile or take in a movie at the local cinema to enjoy that special bond between dad and daughter.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com