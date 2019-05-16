High-speed chase on I-90 ends in crash

A high-speed chase that started on Interstate 90 early this morning (Thursday) ended when the fleeing vehicle hit a fence and started on fire.

According to a police report, at 2:30 a.m., a Monroe County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at approximately 120 mph on Interstate 90 near the 25-mile marker eastbound. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights and siren the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle slowed and exited at the 28-mile marker, crossed Hwy. 16 and then continued back onto Interstate 90 eastbound. The fleeing vehicle reached speeds over 100 mph. A Tomah officer deployed spike strips, which punctured the tires, and the vehicle eventually slowed before traveling off the road at the 40-mile marker where it struck the interstate fence.

The vehicle began smoking and started on fire. Two dogs that escaped the vehicle were later safely caught and taken to the Monroe County Animal Shelter. Officers had to physically remove the driver from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

The male suspect was taken into custody and transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service. The vehicle, a 2008 GMC Acadia, had been reported stolen in Colorado.

Assisting the sheriff’s department were the Sparta Police Department, Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The matter remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.