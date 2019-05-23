High speed chase leads to a fiery blaze

Robert D. La Vake, 52, of Colorado Springs, CO, the suspect involved in a high speed chase through Monroe County last week, was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court earlier this week with 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver THC as a second offense, vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officers, driving/operating a vehicle without consent, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, law enforcement observed a vehicle driving eastbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed on May 16, at approximately 2:30 a.m. At milepost 25 eastbound, the officer reportedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle allegedly operated by La Vake.

La Vake allegedly continued eastbound entering a construction zone. The officer then called out a pursuit to dispatch.

La Vake reportedly exited the interstate, failing to stop at the intersection of Hwy 16, then continued onto the on ramp and back onto the interstate eastbound. La Vake allegedly accelerated to speeds of around 120 mph, passing several vehicles on the right shoulder and continued through the construction zone.

The officer requested mutual aid from Tomah Police Department and near mile marker 38 eastbound, officers set up spike strips. All four tires of the vehicle were deflated and the vehicle continued for about two more miles before slowing.

La Vake reportedly crossed the westbound lane, drove down into the ditch on the north side of the interstate and struck a fence.

Officers yelled several times for La Vake to exit the vehicle with his hands up as heavy smoke started coming out of the vehicle's engine compartment. Officers could see him moving around inside the vehicle but he was allegedly not obeying commands.

After roughly three minutes, the front of the vehicle started on fire. About five minutes into the standoff, the passenger side door opened and two dogs came out of the vehicle.

According to the complaint, the vehicle began to fill up with smoke and it was getting hard for the officers to see into the vehicle. Officers reportedly fired one bean bag round at the rear window, which caused the glass to shatter and officers were again able to see into the vehicle.

La Vake allegedly crawled into the rear of the vehicle and continued to refuse to show his hands or exit the vehicle. The fire spread into the passenger compartment of the vehicle and the smoke got so thick that officers could no longer see into the vehicle.

Officers approached the vehicle and found La Vake lying down in the rear of the vehicle, still refusing to exit. Officers pulled him from the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

Inside the vehicle officers reportedly observed some plastic bags containing a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana. Officers managed to grab the bags along with a blanket that allegedly had marijuana spilled all over it and a smoking device.

Through investigation, officers discovered the suspect vehicle, a 2008 GMC Acadia, had been reported stolen out of Colorado.

La Vake was transported by ambulance to Sparta Mayo Hospital, where he was cleared, before being transported to the Monroe County Jail. The marijuana officers located in the vehicle was reportedly found to weigh approximately 190 grams.

A $2,000 cash bond was set. La Vake is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 17 at 1:30 p.m.