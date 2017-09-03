High winds keep firefighters out all night
Thu, 03/09/2017 - 10:51am admin1
The Sparta Fire Department battled the effects of unusually high winds that swept through the region starting Monday and lasted into Wednesday evening.
The Sparta Fire Department battled the effects of unusually high winds that swept through the region starting Monday and lasted into Wednesday evening.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com