History Room seeks furnishings, toys for 1960s exhibit

It may be several months away, but the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum is planning for the 2020 holiday season and they are inviting the public to help bring this history to life.

This year, History Room staff are planning on a display which recreates Christmas morning of the 1960s. According to Local History Room Director Jarrod Roll, presenting a Christmas living room scene depicting a past decade has become a tradition of its own, occurring every three years.

“In 2014 we recreated a Christmas living room scene from the 1970s, featuring authentic toys under the tree and shag carpeting under the toys. It was a huge hit with visitors,” said Roll. He added that in 2017 the History Room featured a living room scene from the ‘50s decade that was an even bigger hit.

“Folks really enjoy revisiting the sights and sounds of Christmas morning from their childhood.”

This year the History Room team is planning on recreating a 1960s Christmas-themed living room, complete with classic toys under an aluminum tree. In order to complete the 1960s scene, the History Room is seeking to borrow particular items from the public.

“We have an aluminum tree already and just received a wonderfully mod sun-burst clock, but we’re looking to borrow a television set and couch manufactured in the 1960s,” said Roll. “We’re also looking to borrow 1960s toys and Christmas decorations in good shape.”

To help recreate an authentic living room scene from 50 years ago, the History Room is also looking for photographs of Monroe County living rooms taken in the 1960s, especially if taken at Christmas time.

Anyone interested in lending the requested items for the 1960s Christmas exhibit from October 2020 to January 2021 should email the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum at mclhr@centurytel.net or call 608-269-8680 and leave a message.

The Monroe County Local History Room & Museum, located at 200 West Main St., Sparta, is temporarily closed during the “Safer at Home” mandate. The public is encouraged to visit the Local History Room Facebook page for historic content and news updates: www.Facebook.com/mclhr.