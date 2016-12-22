A Holiday Tradition: Setting the table for hundreds on Christmas Day

Imagine cooking Christmas dinner for literally hundreds of people. That’s what Eve Heitzman of Sparta has been doing for the last 26 years.

What started as two couples serving a free Christmas meal to homebound residents and those without a place to spend the holiday has blossomed into a community-wide event. In recent years, the event has brought in close to 1,000 people.

Since Sunday, Heitzman and her dedicated volunteers have been preparing for a feast of 30 turkeys, eight hams, 250 pounds of potatoes, plus homemade cranberries, dressing, green bean casserole, yams and dinner rolls – more food than she has ever prepared for the community dinner.

“When I run out of food, I run out of food,” she said. “And that’s happened before. I keep upping it because I have no idea how much we’ll need.”

Heitzman says she does what she can to buy local, and is grateful for food donations from Sparta Family Restaurant, Hansen’s IGA, Kwik Trip and P&P Products, as well as monetary gifts from area businesses.

The dinner is free, but free-will donations are accepted at the door. Heitzman says all proceeds go right back into the community though local charities.

The meal is held on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion Post 100, and is open to anyone and everyone.

“I think some people assume the meal is only for the less fortunate, but it’s not,” Heitzman said. “It’s for everyone in the community to come together on Christmas.”

Requests for home deliveries and reservations for parties of five or more (which Heitzman says are helpful, but not required) can be made by calling the Legion at 608-269-4411.

Heitzman will be the first to say she is not the only one who works hard on Christmas Day for the greater good.

“I never ask for volunteers – they just show up!” she said. “More and more, I get families coming in because they want to teach their kids something – that it’s better to give than just receive. And I think that is a great thing, so I would never turn a family with kids away (from volunteering). They’re giving up their Christmas to give back. To me, that’s a big thing.”

Volunteers can be seen at the serving line, welcoming and seating guests, busing tables and delivering meals. Heitzman says attendees always appreciate impromptu entertainment, like carolers.

After the event, any leftovers are donated to Time for Ease, a senior housing center in Sparta, and the Salvation Army of La Crosse.

The first Sparta community Christmas Dinner was held in 1990 at the Golden Griddle in downtown Sparta. Café owners Dave and Geri Fritsch, along with Heitzman and her late husband, Bob, started the tradition because they all had friends who were homebound or spending Christmas alone.

“We thought, ‘well, wouldn’t it be nice to have something to give back’ – and that’s how we started it,” she said. “We decided we were going to have Christmas day Christmas dinner.”

The first year, they served just over 100 people, a far cry from the numbers she has seen recently.

Since the community Christmas dinner began, both of the Fritsches have passed. Heitzman’s husband died suddenly just weeks before Christmas 2008.

“That year, I wasn’t going to have it, but we did,” Heitzman said. “My doctors, they said, ‘you get your butt out there, he doesn’t want you to quit – you do it.’ And I did, and he came. He was there with me.”

She had recently been diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoma and Lupus, and still battles them both today.

“It’s a slow-moving cancer and it’s not going to go away,” she said. “I’ve had all the treatments I can have. I have good days and I have bad days, but I take each day as it comes and try to make the best of it.”

Heitzman says she has started to look for someone to step into her role as the main organizer of the event.

“I’ll come and help and do some of the cooking, but I’m no spring chicken either,” she said.

While humbly hesitant to take the credit for the event, Heitzman will admit she is happy to be helping bring the community she loves together for Christmas.

“I just want to give back,” she said. “Nobody’s around here from my family, so this is my family.”