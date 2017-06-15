Homicide suspect arrested in Sparta motel
Thu, 06/15/2017 - 9:42am admin1
A woman wanted in Iowa County for her alleged involvement in the death of a Mississippi man was arrested May 25 at the Scottish Inns in Sparta.
